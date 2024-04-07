Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,332 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $16,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 70,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 140,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in Onsemi by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.79.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $69.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.15. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Onsemi had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

