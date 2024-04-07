Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,970 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Onsemi worth $20,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Onsemi alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Onsemi during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Onsemi Stock Performance

ON stock opened at $69.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.15. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $61.47 and a 52 week high of $111.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ON

About Onsemi

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.