Oppenheimer Upgrades AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) to “Outperform”

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 70.70% from the stock’s current price.

ANGO has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

AngioDynamics Trading Up 9.8 %

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $7.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $280.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.50. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 60.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AngioDynamics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in AngioDynamics by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in AngioDynamics by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AngioDynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 89.43% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

