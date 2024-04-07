Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Stake Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OPCH. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter worth about $907,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $500,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 4,840 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 77,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day moving average of $31.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,104,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 269,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,503,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

