PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Price Up 1.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) was up 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $121.92 and last traded at $121.92. Approximately 169,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,290,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on PCAR. TD Cowen boosted their price target on PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.39.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.40.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.17, for a total transaction of $2,818,604.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,010,719.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total value of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PACCAR

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 73.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,399,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

