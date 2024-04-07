PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Trading Up 1.2%

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $121.92 and last traded at $121.92. Approximately 169,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,290,645 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.53.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $64.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.59.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 33.17%. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 12.31%.

In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kevin D. Baney sold 7,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total value of $742,125.09. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,621 shares in the company, valued at $682,161.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,812 over the last 90 days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $763,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PACCAR by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 106,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

