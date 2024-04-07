Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Up 3.3%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.22. 13,362,773 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,241,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a PE ratio of 255.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $608.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 6.17%. Analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $124,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock valued at $184,343,202 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

