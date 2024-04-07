Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.23 and last traded at $23.22. 13,362,773 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 69,241,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.48.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTR shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 8th. HSBC cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 255.14, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.38.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 5,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $125,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $4,563,933. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,456,273 shares of company stock worth $184,343,202. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,568,940,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

