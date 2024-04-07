Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 4.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.65. 4,846,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 14,626,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PTON shares. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 5.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total value of $216,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.