Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 4.2%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) was down 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 4,846,682 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 14,626,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.46 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.96.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive's quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc. operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

