Peoples Financial Services CORP. Has $4.47 Million Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.9% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 720.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $95.77 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

