Peter Goguen Sells 940 Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $17,042.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 196,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,393.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Peter Goguen sold 3,943 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $69,436.23.

XMTR stock opened at $17.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.73. Xometry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $38.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.78 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.34%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on XMTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $38.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Xometry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Xometry from $46.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xometry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xometry by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,800,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,471,000 after buying an additional 26,718 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,165,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $646,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Xometry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

