Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.37 and last traded at $26.46. 10,102,097 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,729,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.65.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Report on Pfizer

Pfizer Trading Up 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $150.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pfizer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.