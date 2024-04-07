Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Susquehanna increased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $153.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.27 and a 12-month high of $157.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $94,769.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,032.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 250,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,934,957 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

