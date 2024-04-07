Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $136.35. Approximately 27,367 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 331,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Powell Industries Trading Up 5.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $146.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.26.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,168,364.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $4,850,830. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Powell Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Powell Industries by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Powell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Powell Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

