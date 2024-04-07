Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $136.84 and last traded at $136.35. Approximately 27,367 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 331,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $131.38.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Powell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.04 million. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.64%.

In other Powell Industries news, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $908,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares in the company, valued at $108,168,364.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Powell Industries news, Director Christopher E. Cragg sold 9,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $1,396,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,406.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas W. Powell sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total value of $908,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 714,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,168,364.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,850,830 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $7,698,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Powell Industries by 1,377.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,490,000 after buying an additional 129,219 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Powell Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Powell Industries by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 273,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 79,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 152.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,366,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

