Private Trust Co. NA Buys 14,402 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,402 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Autumn Glory Partners LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 16,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 21,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $121.37 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.06 and a 200-day moving average of $106.03.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.28. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.40 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on XOM. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on XOM

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

See Also

