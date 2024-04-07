Private Trust Co. NA Raises Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after buying an additional 41,030,376 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after buying an additional 34,269,435 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after buying an additional 9,327,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $99,908,000. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.28. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.72.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.20.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

