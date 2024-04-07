Private Trust Co. NA Sells 837 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 837 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Paychex were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 91.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paychex during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,865,924.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Paychex from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Paychex from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

Paychex Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PAYX opened at $122.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.93. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 31.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 77.56%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Further Reading

