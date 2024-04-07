ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS) Trading Up 0.6%

ProShares UltraShort Yen (NYSEARCA:YCS – Get Free Report)’s share price were up 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $82.46 and last traded at $82.46. Approximately 8,838 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 14,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.95.

Get ProShares UltraShort Yen alerts:

ProShares UltraShort Yen Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Yen

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YCS. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Yen by 1,079.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen by 2,025.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the second quarter worth $274,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort Yen during the third quarter worth $907,000.

About ProShares UltraShort Yen

The ProShares UltraShort Yen (YCS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Japanese Yen per U.S. Dollar index. The fund provides a 2x inverse multiple to the daily performance of the Japanese yen spot price against the US dollar as measured by Reuters. YCS was launched on Nov 25, 2008 and is managed by ProShares.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Yen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.