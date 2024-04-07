Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Up 1.3%

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.35 and last traded at $53.30. 488,373 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,873,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Pure Storage Stock Up 2.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.43, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The company had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $784.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pure Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,091,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,464,000 after buying an additional 2,807,489 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after buying an additional 1,587,116 shares during the period. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,678,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,081,000 after buying an additional 1,294,285 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Stories

