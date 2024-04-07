PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Stock Price Down 5.9%

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Free Report) shares traded down 5.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $27.91 and last traded at $27.96. 4,573 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 4,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

PureTech Health Stock Down 5.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.38.

Institutional Trading of PureTech Health

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biotechnology and pharmaceutical solutions in the United States. The company is developing LYT-100, currently under Phase 3 stage, to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF); and LYT-200, a IgG4 monoclonal antibody, currently under Phase 1/2 stage, to inhibit the activity of galectin-9 for treating solid tumors and hematological malignancies.

