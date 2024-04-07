Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYXS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ PYXS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.
Pyxis Oncology Company Profile
Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
