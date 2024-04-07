Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PYXS shares. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Pyxis Oncology from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Friday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pyxis Oncology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 69.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pyxis Oncology by 7,171.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 233,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 229,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pyxis Oncology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 526,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pyxis Oncology by 55.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYXS opened at $5.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $317.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.51. Pyxis Oncology has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $6.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.95.

Pyxis Oncology Company Profile

Pyxis Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies to treat cancers. Its immune-oncology product candidates include PYX-106, an investigational fully human immunoglobulin G1 isotype siglec-15 targeting antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) without driver mutations/translocations, breast cancer, endometrial cancer, thyroid cancer, kidney cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, bladder cancer, colorectal cancer, and head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

