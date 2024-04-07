QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock Price Up 0.8%

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $171.82 and last traded at $171.15. Approximately 1,485,786 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 8,801,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.76.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on QCOM

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $191.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $160.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total transaction of $1,210,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,360 shares of company stock worth $7,323,678. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On QUALCOMM

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,703,193,000 after buying an additional 24,566,978 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $2,507,978,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $94,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12,998.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,006,156 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $434,780,000 after buying an additional 2,983,206 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.