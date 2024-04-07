Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Quanta Services worth $17,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PWR. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1,730.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR opened at $263.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.89 and a 200-day moving average of $204.41. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54 and a beta of 1.11. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.74 and a 1-year high of $265.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $234.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Quanta Services news, Director Worthing Jackman sold 9,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $2,271,531.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,502.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,125 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,215. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Further Reading

