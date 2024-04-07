Rajesh Pankaj Sells 650 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.33, for a total value of $61,964.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 64,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,190,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $95.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.82 and a 52-week high of $119.86.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $105.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.31 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 38.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in InterDigital by 220.9% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,151,777 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,014,000 after acquiring an additional 792,868 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,076,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,309,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,199,000. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

