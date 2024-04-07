Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,546 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,764,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,015,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,280,000 after buying an additional 618,644 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after purchasing an additional 608,728 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,639,000 after purchasing an additional 550,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after purchasing an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total transaction of $995,001.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

CBOE opened at $180.93 on Friday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.82 and a 12-month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.81.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.65 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

