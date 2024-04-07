Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 2,533 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,098 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Lennar by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 88,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,367,000. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 6,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $360,000. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.88.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $166.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.59 and its 200 day moving average is $139.43. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $100.95 and a 52 week high of $172.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

