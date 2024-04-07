Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.97 and last traded at $52.56. 1,550,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 7,036,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on O. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.96.

Realty Income Stock Up 0.7 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.72). Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.257 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous mar 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 244.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,526,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Realty Income by 100,285.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Realty Income by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,951,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income during the 3rd quarter worth $122,526,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Stories

