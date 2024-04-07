Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.84.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of RWT stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $814.46 million, a P/E ratio of -51.58 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -533.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RWT. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Redwood Trust by 157.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,279,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,511,000 after buying an additional 2,614,898 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,015,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 383.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 101,774 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,670,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,070,000. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

