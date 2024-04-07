Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Trading Down 5.4%

The Reserve Petroleum Company (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $175.00 and last traded at $175.00. Approximately 50 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $185.00.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Down 5.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80.

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($10.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

