Reviewing CloudCommerce (CLWD) and Its Rivals

CloudCommerce (OTCMKTS:CLWD – Get Free Report) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous Retail” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CloudCommerce to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for CloudCommerce and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CloudCommerce 0 0 0 0 N/A CloudCommerce Competitors 106 503 429 5 2.32

As a group, “Miscellaneous Retail” companies have a potential upside of 5.08%. Given CloudCommerce’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CloudCommerce has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CloudCommerce $9.74 million -$1.27 million -0.45 CloudCommerce Competitors $1.87 billion $31.22 million 10.47

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CloudCommerce’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CloudCommerce. CloudCommerce is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

CloudCommerce has a beta of -3.04, indicating that its share price is 404% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CloudCommerce’s peers have a beta of 1.10, indicating that their average share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.7% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of CloudCommerce shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous Retail” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CloudCommerce and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CloudCommerce -142.97% N/A -397.89% CloudCommerce Competitors -25.34% -47.14% -5.05%

Summary

CloudCommerce peers beat CloudCommerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

CloudCommerce Company Profile

CloudCommerce, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-driven electronic and mobile commerce solutions. It provides digital advertising solutions. The firm’s services include Data Propria-Data Analytics, Parscale Digital-Digital Marketing, Giles Design BureauBranding and Creative Services, WebTegrity-Development and Managed Infrastructure Support. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

