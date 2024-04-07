Revival Gold (CVE:RVG) Trading 1.4% Higher

Revival Gold Inc. (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.38. 105,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 55,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.

Get Revival Gold alerts:

Revival Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$42.44 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.36.

Revival Gold (CVE:RVG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Revival Gold Inc. will post -0.0309677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Revival Gold

Revival Gold Inc operates as a gold mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It holds 100% interest in the Beartrack-Arnett Gold Project located in Lemhi County, Idaho; and 51% interest in the Diamond Mountain Phosphate Project located in Uintah County, Utah. The company was formerly known as Strata Minerals Inc and changed its name to Revival Gold Inc in July 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revival Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revival Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.