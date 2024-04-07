Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $48.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $58.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.40, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.4175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.11%.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total value of $954,373.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $283,319,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,432,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,016,000 after buying an additional 4,107,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,522,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 105.1% during the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,724,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,504,000 after buying an additional 1,908,770 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

