Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 1,752,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,724,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RGTI shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rigetti Computing in a report on Friday, March 15th.

Rigetti Computing Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The company has a market cap of $212.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.43.

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Rigetti Computing had a negative return on equity of 59.51% and a negative net margin of 625.42%. As a group, analysts predict that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total transaction of $91,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alissa Fitzgerald sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,810 shares in the company, valued at $180,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 46,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.97, for a total value of $91,262.22. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,052,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,599 shares of company stock valued at $194,030 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $26,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rigetti Computing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,605 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $75,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rigetti Computing in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

Rigetti Computing, Inc, through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Further Reading

