Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII) Shares Down 1.4%

Rights & Issues Investment Trust (LON:RIII – Get Free Report) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2,011.16 ($25.25) and last traded at GBX 2,050 ($25.73). 12,088 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 156% from the average session volume of 4,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,080 ($26.11).

The stock has a market cap of £116.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1,453.90 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,097.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.25.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were given a dividend of GBX 31.25 ($0.39) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $11.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Rights & Issues Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,907.80%.

Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of small-cap companies. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All share index. Rights and Issues Investment Trust Public Limited Company was founded in 1963 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

