Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Given Average Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.57.

RHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Robert Half

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares in the company, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Robert Half by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.26. Robert Half has a 52 week low of $64.65 and a 52 week high of $88.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.63.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Robert Half will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.78%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

