Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $15,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,518,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,488,671,000 after buying an additional 90,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,752,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,778,000 after acquiring an additional 70,272 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,741,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,004,000 after acquiring an additional 457,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $695,560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

Shares of ROK opened at $279.24 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.11 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.31.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.17, for a total transaction of $573,170.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,520,572.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret bought 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $283.64 per share, with a total value of $992,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,901,262.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $305.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.