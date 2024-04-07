Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) Stock Price Down 2%

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.50 and last traded at C$4.52. 30,205 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 63,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.61.

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

Rupert Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$864.74 million and a P/E ratio of -94.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.54 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Insider Transactions at Rupert Resources

In other news, Director William Albert Washington bought 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.00 per share, with a total value of C$86,025.38.

About Rupert Resources

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily focuses on 100% owned Rupert Lapland Project Area including Ikkari discovery and Pahtavaara mine and mill covering an area of 595km2 located in Northern Finland. Rupert Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.