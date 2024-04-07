RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Shares Up 3.4%

RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.78. 26,317 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 449,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RXST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

RxSight Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.22.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at RxSight

In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,603,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,047. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXST. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its stake in RxSight by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of RxSight by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RxSight by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in RxSight by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 15.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,057 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RxSight

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

Featured Articles

