RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST) Stock Price Up 3.4%

Shares of RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) shot up 3.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $54.21 and last traded at $53.78. 26,317 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 449,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RXST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of RxSight from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on RxSight from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised RxSight from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RxSight from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of RxSight from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.05.

RxSight (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. RxSight had a negative return on equity of 31.16% and a negative net margin of 54.57%. The business had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.60 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RxSight, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RxSight news, Director William J. Phd Link sold 28,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.67, for a total transaction of $1,403,177.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,398.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald M. Md Kurtz sold 62,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $2,765,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 804,610 shares of the company's stock, valued at $35,603,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 259,290 shares of company stock valued at $12,130,047. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in RxSight by 108.6% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after buying an additional 64,130 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in RxSight by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 47,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 21,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in RxSight by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 243,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,787,000 after purchasing an additional 176,451 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of RxSight by 17.3% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,437,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,989,000 after purchasing an additional 359,295 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of RxSight by 15.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 14,057 shares during the period. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RxSight, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses (LAL) used in cataract surgery in the United States and internationally. It offers RxSight system that enables doctors to customize and enhance the visual acuity for patients after cataract surgery.

