Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ryder System by 2,716.7% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 33.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryder System by 406.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ryder System

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Ryder System Stock Performance

NYSE R opened at $118.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $121.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.64.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

