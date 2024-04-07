Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. 104,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

SANA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Trading Up 5.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sana Biotechnology news, Director Robert Nelsen purchased 1,818,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 34.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 203,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

