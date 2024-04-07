Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.85 and last traded at $8.81. 104,512 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,333,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

SANA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Sana Biotechnology Stock Up 5.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.44 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.61.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert Nelsen acquired 1,818,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,446,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,453,121. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,797,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,972,000 after acquiring an additional 629,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,262,000 after buying an additional 1,443,483 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,884,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,993,000 after acquiring an additional 82,950 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 5.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,510,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 246,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

