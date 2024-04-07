Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $54.57 and last traded at $54.54. Approximately 2,448,490 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 11,400,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.80.

Schlumberger Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.60.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total value of $1,944,699.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,504,523.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,816,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 172,191 shares of company stock valued at $8,636,322 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.4% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% during the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

