ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Trading 3.5% Higher

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $784.65 and last traded at $784.00. Approximately 312,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,192,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $757.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $762.96.

ServiceNow Stock Up 3.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $770.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $688.85. The company has a market capitalization of $160.62 billion, a PE ratio of 93.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,935,655.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,164 shares of company stock valued at $9,940,303 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,118,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,800,732,000 after purchasing an additional 364,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after buying an additional 141,744 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,745,763,000 after buying an additional 288,522 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 17.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,036,796 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,256,407,000 after buying an additional 595,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,589,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,663,879,000 after acquiring an additional 79,037 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

