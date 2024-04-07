SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PVH by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in PVH by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

PVH Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $108.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.20. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.27 and a 1-year high of $141.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.21. PVH had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. PVH’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 1.38%.

PVH declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, April 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 24% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on PVH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PVH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PVH from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on PVH from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on PVH from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PVH from $165.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $430,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,432,069. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

