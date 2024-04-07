SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 22,821 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 52.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,299 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,821 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 409.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 38.4% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Trading Down 3.1 %

NTCT opened at $20.00 on Friday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.33. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The company had revenue of $218.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.08 million. Analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total value of $110,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,238.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total value of $65,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,751.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

