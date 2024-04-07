Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Shares Down 3.6%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.28. 232,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 3,696,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHLS. Barclays lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.62.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $130.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.89 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 90,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 9,067 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 700.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 41.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth $36,000.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle (EV) charging applications in the United States and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells system solutions for both homerun and combine-as-you-go wiring architectures, as well as offers technical support services.

