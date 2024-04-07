Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,764 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 412 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,533,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,827,170,000 after purchasing an additional 53,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $905,804,000 after acquiring an additional 276,958 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,133,012 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,474,000 after acquiring an additional 136,188 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,536,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $416,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,213 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,285,893 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $299,442,000 after acquiring an additional 428,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.48 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. B. Riley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.